EOS (EOS) Market Cap Tops $4.34 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 19% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $7.55 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00009428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,097,792 coins and its circulating supply is 950,597,381 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

