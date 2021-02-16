EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $402.00

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $402.00 and last traded at $400.26, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $400.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.26, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,676.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

