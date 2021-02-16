Epic Cash (EPIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $49,180.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Epic Cash has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $49,180.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00262798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00082389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00074786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00403192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00187436 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,466,168 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

Epic Cash Coin Trading

Epic Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

