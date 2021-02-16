ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Sells $47,500.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLUS traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,966. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUS. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

