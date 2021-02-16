Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $5.32. Epsilon Energy shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 10,265 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,384,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 101,216 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Children s purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

