EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 204.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of EQT worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EQT opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.
