EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 204.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of EQT worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

