EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $13,007,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $10,989,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $9,469,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $8,096,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,500.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 534,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 513,895 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

