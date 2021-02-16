EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 21,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

EQT stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.