Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.76

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $21.70. Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 4,734,358 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.22.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

