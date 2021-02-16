Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.82. 594,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 699,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $243.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 36.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

