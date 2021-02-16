Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.82. 594,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 699,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $243.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 36.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equillium Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQ)
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.
