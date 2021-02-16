Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.33

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$113.33 and last traded at C$113.33, with a volume of 2993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$115.13.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.81.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.90, for a total value of C$518,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,667,970.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,269,746.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.