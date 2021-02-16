Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.13

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 39535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Equitable by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.