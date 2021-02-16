Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.13

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 39535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Equitable by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

