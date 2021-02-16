Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 16th (AAP, ACB, ACDVF, AEM, BAM.A, BDRBF, CAE, CEVA, CIGI, CNSWF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 16th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $157.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price increased by CIBC from $17.00 to $18.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities to C$85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$63.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$65.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $0.55 to $0.65. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $33.00 to $34.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $100.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $590.00 to $610.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $39.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $20.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$26.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.55. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $95.00 to $98.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$39.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

