Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 16th (APG, BLUE, BMO, CC, CDNS, CVNA, CVX, FB, HLAG, INM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 16th:

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $38.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $330.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Truist from $155.00 to $220.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Truist from $25.00 to $30.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $105.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $28.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $35.00.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $33.00.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $315.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $3.25 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $45.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $56.00 to $95.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target boosted by Truist from $40.00 to $60.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $13.25 to $15.75.

