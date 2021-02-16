Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 16th (AAL, AEM, AKRTF, ALEGF, AV, BLUE, BLWYF, BOLIF, BOSSY, CFRUY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 16th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle’s adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter was in-line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed. The company has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. However, the company’s higher production costs and capital expenditures are expected to weigh on its results.”

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ciena continues to benefit from diversification across customer segments and regions along with its technology leadership. The fundamental drivers of its business that include increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and the adoption of cloud architectures remain strong. Ciena has the largest optical research and development investment capacity in the industry, which enables it to deliver leading innovation with the best time to market. It also has a world-class specialized sales force that is focused on customers. However, it is witnessing a slowdown in orders due to the pandemic, which is expected to hurt revenues for a few quarters. The company expects challenging market conditions to persist in the near term. Ciena operates in an intensely competitive market for the sale of communications networking equipment, software and services.”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DaVita ended the fourth quarter on a weak note with both earnings and revenues missing estimates. Foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition continue to weigh on the company. Increase in operating expenses and contraction of adjusted operating margin are other concerns. Nonetheless, net dialysis and related lab patient service revenues increased during the quarter. The opening of new dialysis centers within United States is impressive. Acquisition of several new dialysis centers overseas is encouraging as well. A solid EPS guidance for 2021 is another positive. Sturdy prospects in the Kidney Care wing continue to aid the stock. The company saw growth in its End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Medicare Advantage customer base. Over the past year, shares of DaVita have outperformed its industry.”

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxim reported strong fiscal second-quarter results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strength across all end markets served, including Consumer and Automotive and Industrial aided the results. Notably, solid automatic test equipment demand remains a positive. Furthermore, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. The company remains optimistic about the flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. Maxim is set to be acquired by Analog Devices for more than $17 billion. Communications and Data Center remained weak in the quarter. Also, the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern. Nonetheless, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aegis started coverage on shares of SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.