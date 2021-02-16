Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
