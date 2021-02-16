Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

