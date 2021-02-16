Era Swap (ES) Market Cap Tops $172,168.66

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $172,168.66 and $366,919.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

