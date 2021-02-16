ERC20 Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $3.19 million and $52,077.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

