Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004220 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $59.00 million and $1.23 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,558.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.40 or 0.03608817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00425541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.15 or 0.01404791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.00476633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.00450282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00313585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00028728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,093,775 coins and its circulating supply is 28,790,053 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

