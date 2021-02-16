ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Hits $540,163.67

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $540,163.67 and $108,921.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,120,445 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,863 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

