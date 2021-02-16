Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

