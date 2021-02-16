Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.36

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essentra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.49.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

