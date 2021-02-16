Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $20,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 490,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CARR stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

