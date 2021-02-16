Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE opened at $311.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.13. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.