Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,927 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

