Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.99. 4,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,769. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.26.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

