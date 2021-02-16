Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 195.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

NYSE:ESS opened at $269.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

