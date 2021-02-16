Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.75 Million

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $173.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the highest is $175.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $149.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $669.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.30 million to $674.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $708.15 million, with estimates ranging from $694.50 million to $721.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETH opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $605.16 million, a P/E ratio of 160.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

