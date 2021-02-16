EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Achieves $370,077.02

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 61.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $370,077.02 and $670.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00886311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00049115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.24 or 0.05118635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032651 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.