EUNO 1-Day Volume Tops $8,830.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $9.09 million and $8,830.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.37 or 0.00920352 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,121,407,522 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.