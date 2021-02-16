Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $937.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

