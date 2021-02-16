Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.78.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

