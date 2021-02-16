Evedo Trading 43.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.