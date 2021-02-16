EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $115,964.07 and $110,780.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00084248 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002457 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

