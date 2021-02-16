Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.55. 1,862,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,120,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.
Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)
Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.