EventChain (EVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,949.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 145.8% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $969,052.38 and approximately $21,949.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00064187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00875838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00048126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.92 or 0.05022509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00033335 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

