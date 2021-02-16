Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 542,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 253,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The company has a market cap of $67.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

