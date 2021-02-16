Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 871 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 4.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $228,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

