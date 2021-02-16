Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.81-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of ES traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 1,251,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

