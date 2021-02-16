Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.51. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

EVTZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

