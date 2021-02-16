Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.14

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $90.03, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

EVTCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Evotec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 462.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.