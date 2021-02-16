EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $543.80

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 543.80 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 538.87 ($7.04), with a volume of 83737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.20 ($6.99).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 502.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 400.66.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

