EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.54

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 2900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

