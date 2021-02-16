Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
Exantas Capital has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:XAN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Exantas Capital Company Profile
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
