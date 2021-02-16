Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $4.07. Exantas Capital shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 1,757 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,370 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

