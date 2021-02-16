ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,272.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $876,848.50 and approximately $120,272.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.60 or 0.00233937 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057342 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

