Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXCOF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

