Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXCOF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

