Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.65. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 4,003 shares.

EXCOF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

