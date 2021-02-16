Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

