Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.24% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,321,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

